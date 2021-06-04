Brokerages Anticipate MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $661.10 Million

Wall Street analysts expect MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC) to report $661.10 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for MRC Global’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $655.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $666.90 million. MRC Global posted sales of $602.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 9.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MRC Global will report full year sales of $2.63 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.61 billion to $2.66 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $2.98 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.85 billion to $3.21 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover MRC Global.

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. MRC Global had a negative return on equity of 0.58% and a negative net margin of 12.04%. The business had revenue of $609.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $563.79 million.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of MRC Global in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. MRC Global currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.25.

NYSE:MRC opened at $11.18 on Friday. MRC Global has a fifty-two week low of $3.93 and a fifty-two week high of $12.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $922.42 million, a PE ratio of -2.96 and a beta of 2.55. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.02.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRC. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in MRC Global by 2,296.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,511 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 5,281 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its position in shares of MRC Global by 265.9% during the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 7,775 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 5,650 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its position in shares of MRC Global by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 16,047 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,906 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MRC Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $116,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its position in shares of MRC Global by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 13,295 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,108 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

MRC Global Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the energy industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers ball, butterfly, gate, globe, check, diaphragm, needle, and plug valves; and other products, such as lined corrosion resistant piping systems, control valves, valve automation and top work components, and valve modification services, as well as measurement, steam, and instrumentation products.

