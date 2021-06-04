Brokerages Anticipate BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.28 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO) to announce sales of $1.28 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for BRP’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.23 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.34 billion. BRP posted sales of $916.97 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 39.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, June 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that BRP will report full-year sales of $6.01 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.94 billion to $6.18 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $6.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.11 billion to $6.62 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow BRP.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. BRP had a negative return on equity of 81.63% and a net margin of 6.17%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DOOO shares. TD Securities lowered BRP to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Desjardins lifted their price objective on BRP from $107.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. CIBC lifted their price objective on BRP from $100.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised BRP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on BRP from $74.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. BRP currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.73.

DOOO traded down $4.30 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $77.87. The stock had a trading volume of 252,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,395. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.41. BRP has a 1 year low of $34.71 and a 1 year high of $96.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a PE ratio of 25.53 and a beta of 3.02.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 5th were issued a dividend of $0.1031 per share. This is a positive change from BRP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. BRP’s payout ratio is presently 2.24%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DOOO. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of BRP by 700.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 655,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,178,000 after purchasing an additional 573,296 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its holdings in shares of BRP by 41.1% during the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 579,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,302,000 after purchasing an additional 169,009 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in shares of BRP during the fourth quarter worth about $390,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of BRP by 973.1% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 413,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,254,000 after purchasing an additional 374,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pembroke Management LTD lifted its position in BRP by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 621,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,234,000 after buying an additional 80,185 shares during the last quarter. 35.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About BRP

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products, such as snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and engines for jet boats, outboards, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

