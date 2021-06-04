Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Shares Purchased by Progressive Investment Management Corp

Progressive Investment Management Corp lifted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,119 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the quarter. Broadridge Financial Solutions comprises about 1.6% of Progressive Investment Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Progressive Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $4,458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Associated Banc Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. 86.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock traded up $1.81 during trading on Friday, reaching $160.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 492 shares, compared to its average volume of 555,887. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.96 and a beta of 0.87. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $117.20 and a 1-year high of $167.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $159.06.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.09. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 45.63% and a net margin of 10.71%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 5.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.73%.

In other news, VP Laura Matlin sold 1,369 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.05, for a total value of $219,108.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,007,514.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

