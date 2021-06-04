Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Price Target Raised to $525.00

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) had its price objective increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $500.00 to $525.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price points to a potential upside of 12.95% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Mizuho raised their price target on Broadcom from $480.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $460.00 to $540.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $415.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $480.69.

NASDAQ AVGO opened at $464.80 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $462.14. Broadcom has a twelve month low of $292.41 and a twelve month high of $495.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $189.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.93.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.43 by $0.19. Broadcom had a return on equity of 38.32% and a net margin of 16.01%. The business had revenue of $6.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Broadcom will post 23.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Broadcom news, insider Thomas H. Krause sold 16,827 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.61, for a total transaction of $8,053,570.47. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 6,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.83, for a total value of $2,788,980.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,997 shares of company stock worth $13,225,300. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Phoenix Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 200.0% during the first quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 57 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.51% of the company’s stock.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

