Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Price Target Raised to $525.00

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) had its price objective increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $500.00 to $525.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price points to a potential upside of 12.95% from the company’s previous close.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Mizuho raised their price target on Broadcom from $480.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $460.00 to $540.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $415.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $480.69.
NASDAQ AVGO opened at $464.80 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $462.14. Broadcom has a twelve month low of $292.41 and a twelve month high of $495.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $189.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.93.
In other Broadcom news, insider Thomas H. Krause sold 16,827 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.61, for a total transaction of $8,053,570.47. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 6,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.83, for a total value of $2,788,980.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,997 shares of company stock worth $13,225,300. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Phoenix Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 200.0% during the first quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 57 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.51% of the company’s stock.
About Broadcom
Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.
Further Reading: Find a Trading Strategy That Works
Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.