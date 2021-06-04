Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.19 EPS

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.43 by $0.19, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Broadcom had a net margin of 16.01% and a return on equity of 38.32%. The company had revenue of $6.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.14 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

AVGO stock opened at $470.72 on Friday. Broadcom has a one year low of $292.41 and a one year high of $495.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $462.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $192.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.05, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.93.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be given a $3.60 dividend. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 78.05%.

In related news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.42, for a total transaction of $256,742.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Thomas H. Krause sold 16,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.61, for a total transaction of $8,053,570.47. Insiders sold 27,997 shares of company stock worth $13,225,300 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $575.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, May 27th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $540.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $415.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Broadcom has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $481.08.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

