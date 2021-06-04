Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.19 EPS

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.43 by $0.19, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Broadcom had a return on equity of 38.32% and a net margin of 16.01%. The firm had revenue of $6.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.14 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Broadcom stock traded up $9.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $474.03. The stock had a trading volume of 59,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,070,576. The business has a 50 day moving average of $462.14. Broadcom has a one year low of $292.41 and a one year high of $495.14. The company has a market capitalization of $193.55 billion, a PE ratio of 54.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of $3.60 per share. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.05%.

In other Broadcom news, Director Harry L. You sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.23, for a total value of $47,423.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Thomas H. Krause sold 16,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.61, for a total transaction of $8,053,570.47. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,997 shares of company stock worth $13,225,300. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

AVGO has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $540.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Mizuho boosted their price target on Broadcom from $490.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Broadcom from $538.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $482.81.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

