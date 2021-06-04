Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Acquired by Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc.

Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,425 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the period. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. 71.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on BMY shares. Truist Securities raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Truist Financial raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Bristol-Myers Squibb has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.36.

In other news, EVP Louis S. Schmukler sold 15,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.25, for a total transaction of $978,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,956 shares in the company, valued at $2,085,129. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.20, for a total transaction of $1,555,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 528,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,902,556. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 74,783 shares of company stock valued at $4,770,493 over the last 90 days. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of BMY traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $65.11. The company had a trading volume of 142,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,782,728. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $64.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.64. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12-month low of $54.07 and a 12-month high of $67.96.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $11.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.19 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 14.53% and a positive return on equity of 33.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.72 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. Its products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor indicated for the reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

