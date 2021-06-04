Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.67 Per Share

Analysts predict that Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) will report earnings of $1.67 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Brinker International’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.57 and the highest is $1.78. Brinker International posted earnings per share of ($0.88) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 289.8%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Brinker International will report full-year earnings of $3.11 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.96 to $3.23. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $5.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.55 to $5.74. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Brinker International.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. Brinker International had a net margin of 0.26% and a negative return on equity of 6.66%. The firm had revenue of $828.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $837.55 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis.

EAT has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Brinker International from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Brinker International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Brinker International from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Brinker International from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Brinker International from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.85.

NYSE:EAT opened at $55.86 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.56. Brinker International has a twelve month low of $20.72 and a twelve month high of $78.33. The stock has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,794.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 2.79.

In related news, CEO Wyman Roberts sold 174,326 shares of Brinker International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.69, for a total value of $11,974,452.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 427,258 shares in the company, valued at $29,348,352.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Joseph G. Taylor sold 6,487 shares of Brinker International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.91, for a total transaction of $427,558.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 33,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,240,149.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 289,724 shares of company stock worth $20,081,978 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Brinker International by 3.7% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 11,536 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $820,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in Brinker International by 16.1% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 60,441 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,295,000 after purchasing an additional 8,393 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Brinker International by 10.2% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 660,023 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $46,901,000 after purchasing an additional 60,834 shares during the period. Factorial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Brinker International by 5,912.8% in the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 1,094,324 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $15,400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076,124 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Brinker International in the first quarter worth $2,104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.07% of the company’s stock.

Brinker International Company Profile

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, operates, and franchises casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. As of June 24, 2020, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,663 restaurants comprising 1,610 restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar name and 53 restaurants under the Maggiano's Little Italy brand name.

