Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) Trading Up 7.5% After Analyst Upgrade

Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL) shares were up 7.5% on Thursday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from $17.00 to $18.00. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Brigham Minerals traded as high as $20.37 and last traded at $20.36. Approximately 11,083 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 439,068 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.94.

MNRL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brigham Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Brigham Minerals from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Brigham Minerals in a research note on Sunday, February 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Brigham Minerals from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Brigham Minerals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.00.

In other Brigham Minerals news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 44,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.74, for a total value of $830,050.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 30,941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.41, for a total value of $507,741.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 289,422 shares of company stock valued at $5,014,696 over the last three months. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MNRL. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Brigham Minerals by 23,851.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,989,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,981,561 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Brigham Minerals by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,826,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,656,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180,574 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Brigham Minerals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $13,883,000. NFC Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brigham Minerals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,097,000. Finally, Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brigham Minerals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,289,000. 67.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of -19.90 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a quick ratio of 4.15, a current ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.05). Brigham Minerals had a negative net margin of 41.33% and a positive return on equity of 1.72%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Brigham Minerals, Inc. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a $0.32 dividend. This is a boost from Brigham Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.31%. Brigham Minerals’s payout ratio is 673.68%.

Brigham Minerals Company Profile

Brigham Minerals, Inc owns and operates a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests in the continental United States. The company primarily holds mineral and royalty interests in the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico; the South Central Oklahoma Oil Province and Sooner Trend Anadarko Basin Canadian and Kingfisher Counties plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

