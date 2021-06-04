Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bridgeline Digital, Inc. is a digital engagement company. The Company’s Bridgeline’s iAPPS platform integrates Web Content Management, e-commerce, e-marketing, Social Media management and Web Analytics. The iAPPS suite of products include iAPPS Content Manager, iAPPS Commerce, iAPPS Marketier, iAPPS Analyzer, iAPPSds and iAPPS Social. Bridgeline Digital, Inc., formerly known as Bridgeline Software, Inc., is based in Burlington, Massachusetts. “

BLIN opened at $2.67 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.64. Bridgeline Digital has a 1 year low of $1.41 and a 1 year high of $4.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.68 and a beta of 2.91.

Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The software maker reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.15). Bridgeline Digital had a negative net margin of 21.28% and a negative return on equity of 52.74%. The company had revenue of $2.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.00 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Bridgeline Digital will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bridgeline Digital in the first quarter worth about $98,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Bridgeline Digital in the first quarter worth about $120,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Bridgeline Digital in the first quarter worth about $88,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Bridgeline Digital in the first quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, AWM Investment Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Bridgeline Digital in the first quarter worth about $699,000. 14.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bridgeline Digital, Inc operates as a digital engagement company in the United States. The company's Bridgeline's Unbound platform enables companies and developers to create websites, web applications, and online stores. It offers Bridgeline Unbound Experience Manager, a marketing automation engine and content management system; Bridgeline Unbound Content Manager that enables non-technical users to create, edit, and publish content via a browser-based interface; and Bridgeline Unbound Commerce, an online B2B and B2C commerce solution that allows users to manage domestic and international commerce initiatives.

