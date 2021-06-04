BOScoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $857,012.20 (BOS)

BOScoin (CURRENCY:BOS) traded 17.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 4th. Over the last week, BOScoin has traded 21% lower against the dollar. BOScoin has a market capitalization of $857,012.20 and $237.00 worth of BOScoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BOScoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0469 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000907 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0357 or 0.00000097 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0316 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded 16.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0380 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000031 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About BOScoin

BOS is a mFBA coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. BOScoin’s total supply is 1,248,426,475 coins and its circulating supply is 865,842,501 coins. BOScoin’s official message board is forum.boscoin.io. BOScoin’s official Twitter account is @boscoinio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BOScoin is boscoin.io. The Reddit community for BOScoin is /r/boscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “BOScoin is a Cryptocurrency Platform that enables the development and deployment of Trust Contracts which are decidable and approachable framework for creating and executing contracts on the blockchain. BOScoin is based on a Modified Federated Byzantine Agreement algorithm which will allow for low latency transactions while being more energy efficient. BOS is the underlying value token in the platform with 500M tokens and a 5 second avg. transaction time. “

Buying and Selling BOScoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOScoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BOScoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BOScoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

