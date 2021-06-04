BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) VP Stefan Demmerle Sells 4,500 Shares of Stock

BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) VP Stefan Demmerle sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.22, for a total value of $248,490.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 127,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,066,889.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE BWA opened at $54.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.47. BorgWarner Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.87 and a fifty-two week high of $55.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.57.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.29. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 3.67%. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.64%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in BorgWarner by 17.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,568,526 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,046,276,000 after purchasing an additional 3,340,790 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in BorgWarner by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,147,667 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $392,106,000 after purchasing an additional 182,408 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in BorgWarner by 5.3% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,660,973 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $447,883,000 after purchasing an additional 489,088 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in BorgWarner by 1.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,357,129 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $294,719,000 after purchasing an additional 104,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in BorgWarner by 18.9% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,122,935 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $237,499,000 after purchasing an additional 812,753 shares in the last quarter. 92.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp increased their price target on BorgWarner from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on BorgWarner from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on BorgWarner from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on BorgWarner from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on BorgWarner from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. BorgWarner currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.33.

BorgWarner Company Profile

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company's Engine segment offers turbocharger and turbocharger actuators; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing, crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

