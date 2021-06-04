BonFi (BNF) Market Cap Hits $1.75 Million

BonFi (CURRENCY:BNF) traded 12.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 4th. BonFi has a total market capitalization of $1.75 million and $912,739.00 worth of BonFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BonFi coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0059 or 0.00000016 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, BonFi has traded down 14.5% against the US dollar.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.22 or 0.00078774 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004450 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002697 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.35 or 0.00025196 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002701 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $374.11 or 0.01008452 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,625.84 or 0.09773819 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.40 or 0.00052282 BTC.

BonFi (BNF) is a coin. BonFi’s total supply is 962,499,999 coins and its circulating supply is 297,418,335 coins. BonFi’s official message board is medium.com/bonfiorg . The Reddit community for BonFi is https://reddit.com/r/BonFi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BonFi’s official website is bon.finance . BonFi’s official Twitter account is @bon_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BonFi is a multilayered open finance liquidity mining service platform complemented by the AI powered BonVest, a professional cryptocurrency liquidity mining solution. This liquidity mining pool gives users exposure to a basket of underlying crypto assets. It utilizes smart contracts to lock up collateral and issue rewards based on the performance of BonVest. Through the combination of artificial intelligence and a professional cryptocurrency liquidity pool, BonFi allows users & applications to earn rewards on digital assets frictionlessly. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BonFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BonFi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BonFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

