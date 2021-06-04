Bob’s Repair (BOB) Hits Market Capitalization of $1.36 Million

Bob’s Repair (CURRENCY:BOB) traded up 17% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 4th. During the last week, Bob’s Repair has traded 3.9% lower against the dollar. One Bob’s Repair coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0074 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bob’s Repair has a total market cap of $1.36 million and approximately $13,596.00 worth of Bob’s Repair was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.27 or 0.00078766 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004445 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002693 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.30 or 0.00025034 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $374.69 or 0.01008358 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002696 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,665.16 or 0.09863623 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.51 or 0.00052505 BTC.

Bob’s Repair Profile

BOB is a coin. Bob’s Repair’s total supply is 360,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 183,640,758 coins. The official message board for Bob’s Repair is medium.com/@bobsrepair . Bob’s Repair’s official website is www.bobsrepair.com . Bob’s Repair’s official Twitter account is @bobsrepair and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bob's Repair is a repair services marketplace that works as an intermediary between the customer and the repair service provider, allowing the former to make a choice based on a rating system that tells how much the worker charged for a previous similar service. On the other hand, the service provider can advertise himself as an available repair worker with no costs at Bob's Repair. The BOB token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency used to perform payments when contracting a repair service on Bob's Repair. The official Bob's Repair ticker is “BOB” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “BOBS” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Bob’s Repair Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bob’s Repair directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bob’s Repair should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bob’s Repair using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

