BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (DMB) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on July 1st

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DMB) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be given a dividend of 0.053 per share on Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 16th.
BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund stock opened at $14.71 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.64. BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund has a 1 year low of $12.92 and a 1 year high of $15.08.
About BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund
