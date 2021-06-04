BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (DMB) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on July 1st

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DMB) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be given a dividend of 0.053 per share on Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 16th.

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund stock opened at $14.71 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.64. BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund has a 1 year low of $12.92 and a 1 year high of $15.08.

Get BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund alerts:

About BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in the tax-exempt investment grade debt obligations issued by or on behalf of states, territories and possessions of the United States and the District of Columbia and their political subdivisions, agencies and instrumentalities, or multistate agencies or authorities, and certain other specified securities.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.