BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Sells 218 Shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA reduced its stake in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,234 shares of the company’s stock after selling 218 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in YETI were worth $1,678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in YETI. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of YETI by 600.0% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in YETI in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of YETI in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of YETI during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of YETI during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. 94.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on YETI. Raymond James lifted their price objective on YETI from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of YETI from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of YETI from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of YETI from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on YETI from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.29.

YETI opened at $86.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.80, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 2.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $83.72. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.07 and a 1 year high of $91.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.17. YETI had a net margin of 15.27% and a return on equity of 71.70%. The firm had revenue of $247.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 42.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Kirk A. Zambetti sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $270,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,007 shares in the company, valued at $2,790,630. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 125,653 shares of YETI stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.93, for a total transaction of $10,923,015.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 340,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,629,742.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 221,577 shares of company stock valued at $18,804,462 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as storage, transport, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, tumblers, mugs, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.

