BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Sells 12,168 Shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA cut its position in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) by 28.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,970 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 12,168 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Sensata Technologies were worth $1,795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ledyard National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 3.0% during the first quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 6,153 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 59,163 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,120,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 32,519 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,884,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 0.6% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 45,356 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,628,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 16.9% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,926 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. 95.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sensata Technologies alerts:

In other Sensata Technologies news, EVP Yann L. Etienvre sold 13,546 shares of Sensata Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.71, for a total value of $781,739.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Sensata Technologies stock opened at $59.69 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $58.22. The company has a current ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a 52-week low of $34.42 and a 52-week high of $64.80. The company has a market cap of $9.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.42.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.12. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 6.52% and a return on equity of 15.28%. The business had revenue of $942.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $893.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. Sensata Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Sensata Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $61.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Evercore ISI raised Sensata Technologies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $60.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Sensata Technologies from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.55.

Sensata Technologies Company Profile

Sensata Technologies Holding plc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells sensors, sensor-based solutions, controls, and other products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment offers pressure sensors, including microfused strain gage, ceramic capacitive, and micro-electromechanical sensors; speed and position sensors, such as magnetic speed and position sensors, and mechanical/electrical control systems; and temperature sensors.

Recommended Story: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST).

Receive News & Ratings for Sensata Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensata Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.