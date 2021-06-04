BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Raises Stock Position in 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) by 139.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,739 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,729 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in 8X8 were worth $1,711,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EGHT. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of 8X8 by 65.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 267,070 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,206,000 after acquiring an additional 105,700 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of 8X8 by 77.7% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 32,340 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after buying an additional 14,140 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its stake in 8X8 by 68.9% during the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 272,237 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,384,000 after purchasing an additional 111,053 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in 8X8 by 178.6% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 76,829 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,674,000 after purchasing an additional 49,251 shares during the period. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in 8X8 in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 97.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on EGHT shares. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective (down from $32.50) on shares of 8X8 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised 8X8 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Craig Hallum reissued a “hold” rating on shares of 8X8 in a report on Monday, May 17th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of 8X8 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of 8X8 from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.21.

8X8 stock opened at $23.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of -14.71 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. 8×8, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.69 and a 1 year high of $39.17.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The technology company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $144.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.96 million. 8X8 had a negative return on equity of 73.97% and a negative net margin of 31.10%. 8X8’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that 8×8, Inc. will post -0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other 8X8 news, Treasurer Germaine Cota sold 1,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.39, for a total value of $25,292.43. Also, SVP Matthew Zinn sold 950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.03, for a total transaction of $32,328.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,545,506.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,741 shares of company stock worth $416,421 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

8X8 Company Profile

8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. It offers unified communications, team collaboration, video conferencing, contact center, data and analytics, communication APIs, and other services.

