BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $1.77 Million Stock Position in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) by 164.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,930 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $1,770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Donaldson during the 1st quarter worth about $55,409,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Donaldson by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 35,909 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,007,000 after buying an additional 639 shares during the period. Accredited Investors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Donaldson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Donaldson by 52.9% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 6,108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 2,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Donaldson during the 4th quarter valued at $23,972,000. 79.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Tod E. Carpenter sold 2,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.59, for a total transaction of $129,462.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 180,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,104,615.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DCI opened at $63.94 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $61.28. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.58 and a fifty-two week high of $65.47. The company has a market capitalization of $8.06 billion, a PE ratio of 33.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $765.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $707.59 million. Donaldson had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 25.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. This is a positive change from Donaldson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.00%.

DCI has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Donaldson from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Donaldson from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.00.

Donaldson Profile

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. It operates through two segments, Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment offers replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, exhaust and emissions systems and sensors, indicators, and monitoring systems.

