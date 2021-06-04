BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $1.74 Million Position in Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM) by 50.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 136,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,692 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Chimera Investment were worth $1,739,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CIM. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Chimera Investment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chimera Investment by 54,285.7% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Chimera Investment by 895.9% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 5,653 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Chimera Investment by 181.2% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 6,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 3,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Chimera Investment in the fourth quarter valued at $113,000. 47.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Chimera Investment alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CIM. Zacks Investment Research raised Chimera Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Chimera Investment in a report on Monday, February 22nd. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Chimera Investment in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Chimera Investment from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

Shares of NYSE:CIM opened at $14.49 on Friday. Chimera Investment Co. has a twelve month low of $8.05 and a twelve month high of $14.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 10.01 and a quick ratio of 10.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 0.98.

Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $135.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.06 million. Chimera Investment had a net margin of 61.53% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The business’s revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Chimera Investment Co. will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.11%. This is an increase from Chimera Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Chimera Investment’s payout ratio is 82.19%.

Chimera Investment Company Profile

Chimera Investment Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company, through its subsidiaries, invests in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, agency mortgage-backed securities secured by pools of commercial mortgage loans, and other real estate related securities.

Featured Story: How does a margin account work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM).

Receive News & Ratings for Chimera Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chimera Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.