BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $1.64 Million Holdings in Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES) by 2,819.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,749 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 99,229 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Gates Industrial were worth $1,643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GTES. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in shares of Gates Industrial by 50.0% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,575,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,184,000 after buying an additional 525,000 shares during the period. KLCM Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Gates Industrial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,630,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Gates Industrial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,483,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Gates Industrial by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,075,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,482,000 after purchasing an additional 154,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in shares of Gates Industrial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,385,000.

GTES has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Gates Industrial in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on Gates Industrial from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Gates Industrial from $22.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Gates Industrial from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Gates Industrial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Gates Industrial has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.10.

GTES opened at $18.35 on Friday. Gates Industrial Corp PLC has a fifty-two week low of $9.60 and a fifty-two week high of $18.50. The company has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.59 and a beta of 1.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.93.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. Gates Industrial had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 7.88%. The firm had revenue of $881.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $830.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Gates Industrial Corp PLC will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

