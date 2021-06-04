BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Boosts Holdings in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) by 54.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 82,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 29,228 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust were worth $1,831,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WRE. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 5.2% in the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 29,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 188,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 33,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 3,361 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 303,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,700,000 after purchasing an additional 5,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in the first quarter valued at about $220,000. 87.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at $24.77 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -107.70 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $16.95 and a twelve month high of $25.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.11.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $69.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.48 million. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust had a negative return on equity of 1.41% and a negative net margin of 6.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Washington Real Estate Investment Trust will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 22nd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.84%. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 82.76%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WRE. TheStreet raised shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.67.

WashREIT owns and operates uniquely positioned real estate assets in the Washington Metro area. Backed by decades of experience, expertise and ambition, we create value by transforming insights into strategy and strategy into action. As of October 29, 2020, the Company's portfolio of 45 properties includes approximately 3.7 million square feet of commercial space and 6,863 multifamily apartment units.

