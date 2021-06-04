Blue Chip Partners Inc. Reduces Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Blue Chip Partners Inc. cut its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 187,846 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 15,685 shares during the period. Apple comprises approximately 3.5% of Blue Chip Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Blue Chip Partners Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $22,945,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the 3rd quarter worth $1,238,000. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth $4,672,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth $6,899,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of Apple by 1,605.2% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 216,235 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $28,692,000 after purchasing an additional 203,554 shares during the period. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital raised its stake in shares of Apple by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 92,650 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $12,305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.33% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $123.54 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $128.18. The company has a market cap of $2.06 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.21. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.19 and a 1-year high of $145.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $89.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.84 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 111.80% and a net margin of 23.45%. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 5.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were given a $0.22 dividend. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 26.83%.

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total value of $2,441,126.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.80, for a total value of $2,257,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 333,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,228,243.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 290,155 shares of company stock valued at $37,610,735 in the last 90 days. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AAPL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Apple from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Apple from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $83.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.87.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

