Bloomsbury Publishing plc (LON:BMY) Increases Dividend to GBX 17.36 Per Share

Bloomsbury Publishing plc (LON:BMY) declared a dividend on Wednesday, June 2nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 29th will be given a dividend of GBX 17.36 ($0.23) per share on Friday, August 27th. This represents a yield of 5.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This is an increase from Bloomsbury Publishing’s previous dividend of $1.28. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
LON BMY opened at GBX 348 ($4.55) on Friday. Bloomsbury Publishing has a 52 week low of GBX 185.50 ($2.42) and a 52 week high of GBX 366 ($4.78). The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.55. The company has a market cap of £284.00 million and a PE ratio of 22.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 303.16.
About Bloomsbury Publishing
