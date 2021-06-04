Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) Shares Gap Down to $24.44

Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $24.44, but opened at $23.91. Bloom Energy shares last traded at $24.48, with a volume of 2,340 shares traded.

BE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Bloom Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Bloom Energy from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on Bloom Energy in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James raised Bloom Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Bloom Energy in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.10.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.22, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.75. The company has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of -33.42 and a beta of 3.51.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07). As a group, research analysts forecast that Bloom Energy Co. will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Bloom Energy news, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 233,334 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.96, for a total transaction of $4,890,680.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 707,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,836,431.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Gregory D. Cameron sold 62,470 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.19, for a total value of $1,761,029.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 133,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,759,418.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 355,209 shares of company stock worth $8,122,767. Corporate insiders own 15.86% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. HN Saltoro Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 114.3% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.11% of the company’s stock.

Bloom Energy Company Profile (NYSE:BE)

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States, Japan, China, India, and the Republic of Korea. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a power generation platform that converts standard low-pressure natural gas, biogas, or hydrogen into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

