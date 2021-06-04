BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:MVF)

BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MVF) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0335 per share on Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th.
Shares of NYSE MVF opened at $9.60 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.40. BlackRock MuniVest Fund has a 52 week low of $8.33 and a 52 week high of $9.63.
BlackRock MuniVest Fund Company Profile
Featured Article: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniVest Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniVest Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.