BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:MVF)

BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MVF) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0335 per share on Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th.

Shares of NYSE MVF opened at $9.60 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.40. BlackRock MuniVest Fund has a 52 week low of $8.33 and a 52 week high of $9.63.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade, long term municipal obligations that are exempt from federal income taxes.

