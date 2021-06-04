BlackRock Income Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BKT) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.03

BlackRock Income Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BKT) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0344 per share on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th.
BKT stock opened at $6.30 on Friday. BlackRock Income Trust has a twelve month low of $6.00 and a twelve month high of $6.48. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.17.
BlackRock Income Trust Company Profile
