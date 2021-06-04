BlackRock Inc. Sells 1,141,781 Shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

BlackRock Inc. reduced its position in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) by 12.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,105,635 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,141,781 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Alaska Air Group worth $560,992,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 3.1% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,434 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Parcion Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,449 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 25,135 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Alaska Air Group by 70.4% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 721 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Finally, First Command Bank acquired a new stake in Alaska Air Group during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Institutional investors own 77.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Alaska Air Group alerts:

Shares of Alaska Air Group stock opened at $65.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.72 and a beta of 1.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $69.02. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.00 and a 12-month high of $74.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The transportation company reported ($3.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.63) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $797.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $786.52 million. Alaska Air Group had a negative net margin of 44.22% and a negative return on equity of 48.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 51.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.82) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post -2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Bradley D. Tilden sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.85, for a total transaction of $454,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 118,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,244,185.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Kyle B. Levine sold 2,000 shares of Alaska Air Group stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $136,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,699 shares in the company, valued at $523,532. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 116,724 shares of company stock valued at $7,973,043 over the last ninety days. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ALK. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $54.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Alaska Air Group from $65.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.91.

Alaska Air Group Profile

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It flies to approximately 115 destinations throughout the United States and North America. The company was founded in 1932 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

Read More: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK).

Receive News & Ratings for Alaska Air Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alaska Air Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.