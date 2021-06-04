BlackRock Inc. Purchases 1,859,562 Shares of American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO)

BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) by 11.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,554,049 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,859,562 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of American Eagle Outfitters worth $542,519,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,527,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 141.1% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,832,129 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $36,770,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072,234 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 80.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,152,703 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $47,726,000 after acquiring an additional 960,273 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the fourth quarter worth $769,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 224.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,082,291 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $21,722,000 after purchasing an additional 748,468 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, EVP Stacy Siegal sold 26,291 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.93, for a total value of $997,217.63. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,322 shares in the company, valued at $1,529,413.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Charles F. Kessler sold 41,859 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.06, for a total transaction of $1,509,435.54. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,044,926.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 278,088 shares of company stock valued at $9,733,038 in the last ninety days. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Cowen raised their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Barclays increased their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. American Eagle Outfitters presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.63.

NYSE:AEO opened at $33.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.01. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.25 and a fifty-two week high of $38.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.39 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.91.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The apparel retailer reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 21.66%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. This is an increase from American Eagle Outfitters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. American Eagle Outfitters’s payout ratio is currently 275.00%.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

