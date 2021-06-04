BlackRock Inc. Purchases 1,144,970 Shares of JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU)

BlackRock Inc. grew its position in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 27,000,220 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,144,970 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 8.53% of JetBlue Airways worth $549,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 33.4% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,738 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 2.5% in the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 28,343 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 61.6% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,931 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 36,855 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 33,696 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $685,000 after buying an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.14% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ JBLU opened at $19.04 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.02 and a beta of 1.68. JetBlue Airways Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.72 and a fifty-two week high of $21.96.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported ($1.48) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.69) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $733.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $660.05 million. JetBlue Airways had a negative return on equity of 49.78% and a negative net margin of 63.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 53.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.42) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that JetBlue Airways Co. will post -2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other JetBlue Airways news, CFO Stephen J. Priest sold 7,692 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.61, for a total transaction of $158,532.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,108 shares in the company, valued at $909,065.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Alexander Chatkewitz sold 5,172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.77, for a total value of $107,422.44. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $248,886.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,001 shares of company stock worth $488,113 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of JetBlue Airways from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on JetBlue Airways from $17.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on JetBlue Airways from $15.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Barclays increased their target price on JetBlue Airways from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded JetBlue Airways from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $15.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. JetBlue Airways has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.71.

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air passenger transportation services. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 1 Airbus A220 aircraft, 13 Airbus A321 neo aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 98 destinations in the 30 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

