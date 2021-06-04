BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Receives $886.08 Average PT from Brokerages

BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $886.08.

BLK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of BlackRock from $924.00 to $944.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of BlackRock from $949.00 to $984.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Argus increased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $845.00 to $915.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $950.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $950.00 to $1,000.00 in a report on Friday, April 16th.

In other news, Director Rachel Lord sold 4,416 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $808.00, for a total transaction of $3,568,128.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 31,668 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $865.89, for a total transaction of $27,421,004.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,409 shares of company stock worth $32,875,775 in the last quarter. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Birch Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 428.6% during the first quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 37 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 80.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BlackRock stock traded up $5.84 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $886.85. 646,964 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 636,928. The business’s 50 day moving average is $826.02. BlackRock has a fifty-two week low of $515.72 and a fifty-two week high of $889.99. The company has a current ratio of 4.44, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $135.27 billion, a PE ratio of 25.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.16.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.64 by $0.13. BlackRock had a net margin of 31.52% and a return on equity of 15.72%. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.60 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that BlackRock will post 36.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $4.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $16.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is 48.85%.

