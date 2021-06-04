BlackRock Inc. Has $567.23 Million Stake in Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR)

BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,243,004 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 28,428 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 9.17% of Coherent worth $567,234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Coherent during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,544,000. Robeco Schweiz AG lifted its stake in shares of Coherent by 14.0% in the first quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 245,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $61,958,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of Coherent by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 230,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $34,193,000 after buying an additional 22,500 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Coherent by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 220,450 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $33,072,000 after buying an additional 8,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robecosam AG grew its stake in Coherent by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 215,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $32,254,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ COHR opened at $262.23 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.22 and a beta of 1.63. Coherent, Inc. has a one year low of $103.00 and a one year high of $270.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $261.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.28. Coherent had a negative net margin of 12.10% and a positive return on equity of 6.24%. The company had revenue of $374.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $330.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Coherent, Inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

COHR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Coherent from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Barclays assumed coverage on Coherent in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Benchmark cut Coherent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Coherent presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $196.00.

Coherent Profile

Coherent, Inc provides lasers, laser-based technologies, and laser-based system solutions for a range of scientific, commercial, and industrial research applications. It operates in two segments, OEM Laser Sources and Industrial Lasers & Systems. The company designs, manufactures, markets, and services lasers, laser tools, precision optics, and related accessories; and laser measurement and control products.

