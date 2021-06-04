BlackRock Inc. Has $528.39 Million Stock Holdings in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) by 8.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,903,069 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,313,271 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.07% of DXC Technology worth $528,390,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in DXC Technology by 17.5% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,780,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,226,000 after buying an additional 1,156,876 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of DXC Technology by 987.0% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,194,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,770,000 after acquiring an additional 4,717,042 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in DXC Technology by 65.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,032,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,592,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988,804 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in DXC Technology by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,573,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,736,000 after purchasing an additional 535,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in DXC Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $81,856,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.94% of the company’s stock.

DXC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded DXC Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $28.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on DXC Technology from $25.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of DXC Technology from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of DXC Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.44.

DXC stock opened at $40.36 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.75. DXC Technology has a 12 month low of $14.73 and a 12 month high of $40.48. The company has a market capitalization of $10.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. DXC Technology had a negative net margin of 0.84% and a positive return on equity of 11.89%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that DXC Technology will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About DXC Technology

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering and solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business.

