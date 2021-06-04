BlackRock Inc. Grows Stock Position in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) by 9.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,255,404 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 961,135 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.17% of ABM Industries worth $574,138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ABM. Strs Ohio raised its stake in ABM Industries by 65.2% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 30,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 12,200 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ABM Industries by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,530 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in ABM Industries by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 74,671 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,964,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in ABM Industries by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,966 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 977 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in ABM Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 91.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ABM opened at $49.36 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.79 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $51.66. ABM Industries Incorporated has a 52-week low of $30.41 and a 52-week high of $55.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The business services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.40. ABM Industries had a net margin of 0.80% and a return on equity of 13.90%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ABM Industries Incorporated will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st were paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.28%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ABM shares. TheStreet upgraded ABM Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ABM Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of ABM Industries from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ABM Industries currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.25.

In other ABM Industries news, CEO Scott B. Salmirs sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.03, for a total transaction of $1,325,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Andrea R. Newborn sold 7,807 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.05, for a total transaction of $414,161.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,372 shares of company stock valued at $2,504,283 in the last three months. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Business & Industry, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments. It provides janitorial, facilities engineering, parking, custodial, landscaping and ground, and mechanical and electrical services; and vehicle maintenance and other services to rental car providers.

