BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ) Shares Sold by 9258 Wealth Management LLC

9258 Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ) by 12.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 146,716 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 20,991 shares during the quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust were worth $1,388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of BDJ. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its position in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 288.3% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 5,242 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 3,892 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 298.9% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,605 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $85,000.

NYSE BDJ opened at $10.37 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.90. BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust has a 1-year low of $6.99 and a 1-year high of $10.44.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th.

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

