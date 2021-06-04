Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH) Receives $71.60 Average Price Target from Analysts

Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $71.60.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BKH shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Black Hills from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Black Hills from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Black Hills from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price objective (down from $66.00) on shares of Black Hills in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKH. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Black Hills by 18.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,413 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Black Hills in the third quarter valued at $611,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Black Hills in the fourth quarter valued at $349,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Black Hills by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,814,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Black Hills by 31.9% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 19,486 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 4,712 shares during the period. 86.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BKH opened at $67.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.36. Black Hills has a twelve month low of $51.97 and a twelve month high of $71.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $67.67.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $633.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $610.87 million. Black Hills had a net margin of 12.87% and a return on equity of 8.69%. Black Hills’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.59 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Black Hills will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 18th were issued a dividend of $0.565 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 17th. This represents a $2.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.59%.

Black Hills Company Profile

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, and Mining. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 216,000 electric customers in Colorado, South Dakota, and Wyoming, as well as provides electrical system construction services to large industrial customers.

