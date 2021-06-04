BitcoinHD (BHD) 24 Hour Volume Tops $2.78 Million

BitcoinHD (CURRENCY:BHD) traded 7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 4th. During the last seven days, BitcoinHD has traded up 3.9% against the US dollar. One BitcoinHD coin can currently be bought for about $2.05 or 0.00005499 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BitcoinHD has a total market cap of $12.44 million and $2.78 million worth of BitcoinHD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002693 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002620 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.13 or 0.00067582 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $112.41 or 0.00302273 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $92.91 or 0.00249834 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $431.61 or 0.01160550 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003666 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37,190.05 or 1.00000702 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About BitcoinHD

BitcoinHD’s genesis date was August 3rd, 2018. BitcoinHD’s total supply is 6,339,465 coins and its circulating supply is 6,083,016 coins. BitcoinHD’s official Twitter account is @btchdcommunity . BitcoinHD’s official website is www.btchd.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BHD is a new cryptocurrency based on the CPoC (Conditioned Proof of Capacity) mechanism. By using the hard disk as a consensus participant, it can significantly lower energy consumption and entry barrier, making the mining of cryptocurrency safer, more decentralized and for everyone. BHD generates its unique value through mathematics and code. “

