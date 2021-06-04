Bitcoin Classic (BXC) Market Cap Reaches $244,508.73

Bitcoin Classic (CURRENCY:BXC) traded 27.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 4th. Bitcoin Classic has a total market capitalization of $244,508.73 and $56,582.00 worth of Bitcoin Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Classic coin can now be bought for approximately $0.41 or 0.00001101 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Classic has traded up 18.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin Classic alerts:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000581 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.95 or 0.00026868 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00004483 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000813 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0761 or 0.00000206 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded down 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001358 BTC.

Cashhand (CHND) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002647 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0357 or 0.00000096 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bitcoin Classic Coin Profile

Bitcoin Classic (CRYPTO:BXC) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 12th, 2018. Bitcoin Classic’s total supply is 17,866,478 coins and its circulating supply is 600,147 coins. Bitcoin Classic’s official Twitter account is @btcexhk and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Bitcoin Classic is t.me/bitcoinxcorg . The official website for Bitcoin Classic is bitcoinxc.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Classic is a cryptocurrency, blockchain platform with upgradeability, smart-contract platform. Bitcoin Classic aims to allow users to build websites based on smart-contracts. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Classic

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Classic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Classic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Classic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.