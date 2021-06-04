Bird Construction (TSE:BDT) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Bird Construction Inc. (TSE:BDT) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$9.61. Bird Construction shares last traded at C$9.59, with a volume of 40,024 shares trading hands.

BDT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ATB Capital increased their price objective on shares of Bird Construction from C$11.00 to C$11.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Bird Construction from C$10.50 to C$11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Bird Construction from C$10.50 to C$11.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Bird Construction to C$11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Laurentian lifted their target price on shares of Bird Construction from C$11.00 to C$11.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$10.94.

Get Bird Construction alerts:

The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$9.26. The firm has a market capitalization of C$508.64 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.59, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Bird Construction (TSE:BDT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported C$0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.17 by C$0.24. The company had revenue of C$554.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$597.95 million. Research analysts predict that Bird Construction Inc. will post 1.0399999 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.032 per share. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. Bird Construction’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.42%.

About Bird Construction (TSE:BDT)

Bird Construction Inc operates as a general contractor in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, commercial, and institutional sectors of the general contracting industry. It constructs industrial buildings; and performs civil construction operations, including site preparation, concrete foundations, metal and modular fabrication, mechanical process work, underground piping, and earthwork for clients primarily operating in the oil and gas, liquefied natural gas, mining, and nuclear sectors.

Read More: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Bird Construction Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bird Construction and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.