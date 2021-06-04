Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Biocept, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOC)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $4.44. Biocept shares last traded at $4.39, with a volume of 170,371 shares trading hands.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Biocept from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th.

Get Biocept alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $57.36 million, a P/E ratio of -7.13 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.63.

Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The medical research company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter. Biocept had a negative return on equity of 28.05% and a negative net margin of 15.69%. The company had revenue of $17.76 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Biocept in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Biocept in the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Biocept in the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Biocept in the 1st quarter valued at $199,000. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Biocept by 1,957.1% in the 1st quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 72,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 68,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.68% of the company’s stock.

About Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC)

Biocept, Inc, an early stage molecular oncology diagnostics company, develops and commercializes proprietary circulating tumor cell and circulating tumor nucleic acid assays utilizing a standard blood sample. Its cancer assays provide information to healthcare providers to identify oncogenic alterations that qualify a subset of cancer patients for targeted therapy at diagnosis, progression, and monitoring in order to identify resistance mechanisms.

Further Reading: Call Option

Receive News & Ratings for Biocept Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biocept and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.