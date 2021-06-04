Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $459.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Bio-Techne Corporation is a global life sciences company. It develops, manufactures, and sells biotechnology products and clinical diagnostic controls. It provides proteins, such as cytokines, growth factors, and enzymes; antibodies, including polyclonal and monoclonal antibodies; immunoassays comprising quantikine kits; and clinical diagnostic immunoassay kits. The Company also offers flow cytometry products; natural and synthetic chemical compounds; hematology controls and calibrators; and hematology control products. Bio-Techne Corporation, formerly known as Techne Corporation, is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota. “

TECH has been the topic of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Bio-Techne from $410.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Bio-Techne from $352.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Stephens upgraded Bio-Techne from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the company from $380.00 to $425.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Citigroup increased their target price on Bio-Techne from $310.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Bio-Techne from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $435.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $402.40.

Shares of TECH stock opened at $407.58 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $410.14. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $15.85 billion, a PE ratio of 88.99, a PEG ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 1.12. Bio-Techne has a 52 week low of $228.66 and a 52 week high of $444.83.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $243.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.57 million. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 21.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Bio-Techne will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.16%.

In other news, insider Kim Kelderman sold 845 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.00, for a total transaction of $358,280.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $343,864. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 271.4% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 78 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Bio-Techne in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Bio-Techne in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bio-Techne in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in Bio-Techne in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 93.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Bio-Techne

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment offers proteins and reagent solutions, including cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents, and T-Cell activation technologies.

