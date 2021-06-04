Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) Shares Acquired by GW&K Investment Management LLC

GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) by 29.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 118,123 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,568 shares during the quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $67,469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Bio-Rad Laboratories alerts:

Shares of NYSE BIO traded up $0.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $582.43. The company had a trading volume of 1,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 185,390. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $425.43 and a twelve month high of $689.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $603.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.34 billion, a PE ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.83.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical research company reported $5.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $2.71. The business had revenue of $726.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $661.00 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a return on equity of 4.55% and a net margin of 151.73%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 12.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on BIO. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $675.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $660.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th.

About Bio-Rad Laboratories

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers products and systems to separate complex chemical and biological materials, as well as to identify, analyze, and purify components.

Featured Story: What defines an oversold asset?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO).

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.