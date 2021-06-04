BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) Short Interest Up 24.2% in May

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 5,650,000 shares, an increase of 24.2% from the April 29th total of 4,550,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,660,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days. Approximately 14.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim raised shares of BigCommerce from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of BigCommerce from $72.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Truist Securities cut their price objective on shares of BigCommerce from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Truist cut their price objective on shares of BigCommerce from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of BigCommerce in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.53.

In other BigCommerce news, Director Jeffrey Gordon Richards sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.72, for a total value of $6,072,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Paul Vaillancourt sold 13,638 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.51, for a total transaction of $757,045.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 241,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,417,932.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,844,026 shares of company stock valued at $109,200,133. Corporate insiders own 31.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BIGC. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BigCommerce in the 4th quarter worth about $405,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of BigCommerce in the 4th quarter worth about $129,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in shares of BigCommerce in the 4th quarter worth about $233,000. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of BigCommerce in the 4th quarter worth about $1,714,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund E bought a new position in shares of BigCommerce in the 4th quarter worth about $8,269,000. Institutional investors own 64.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BIGC opened at $55.11 on Friday. BigCommerce has a 12 month low of $42.17 and a 12 month high of $162.50. The company has a market cap of $3.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $54.30.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $46.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.18 million. BigCommerce had a negative net margin of 25.37% and a negative return on equity of 52.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that BigCommerce will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BigCommerce Company Profile

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

