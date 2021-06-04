BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) CMO Lisa Eggerton Sells 16,122 Shares

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) CMO Lisa Eggerton sold 16,122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.61, for a total value of $896,544.42. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 81,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,527,543.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Lisa Eggerton also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 19th, Lisa Eggerton sold 2,000 shares of BigCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.43, for a total value of $116,860.00.

On Thursday, March 18th, Lisa Eggerton sold 9,365 shares of BigCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.92, for a total value of $514,325.80.

Shares of BigCommerce stock opened at $55.11 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion and a P/E ratio of -53.50. BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.17 and a 52 week high of $162.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $54.30.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $46.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.18 million. BigCommerce had a negative return on equity of 52.31% and a negative net margin of 25.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BIGC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Securities cut their target price on BigCommerce from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of BigCommerce in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley upgraded BigCommerce from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush cut their price target on BigCommerce from $72.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on BigCommerce in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.53.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BigCommerce during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,396,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA purchased a new stake in shares of BigCommerce during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in shares of BigCommerce during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BigCommerce during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of BigCommerce by 41.2% during the first quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. 64.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About BigCommerce

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

