Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) PT Lowered to $65.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) had its price objective reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $66.00 to $65.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock.

BIG has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays restated a sell rating on shares of Big Lots in a research note on Sunday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Big Lots from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Big Lots from $53.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Big Lots currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $63.00.

Shares of Big Lots stock opened at $64.95 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.76. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 2.35. Big Lots has a 12 month low of $32.11 and a 12 month high of $72.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 27th. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Big Lots had a return on equity of 25.92% and a net margin of 10.56%. The business’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Big Lots will post 5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Big Lots’s payout ratio is 16.33%.

In related news, Director James R. Chambers sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.22, for a total transaction of $652,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,345 shares in the company, valued at $1,653,000.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Nicholas E. Padovano sold 4,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.08, for a total value of $306,577.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,448,747.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,258 shares of company stock worth $1,675,690. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BIG. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Big Lots in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Big Lots in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Big Lots in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Big Lots by 232.8% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 965 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Big Lots in the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.76% of the company’s stock.

Big Lots

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattress, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises patio furniture, gazebos, Christmas trim, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home dÃ©cor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, and specialty foods departments.

