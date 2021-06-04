Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV) Trading Down 10.7%

Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. (NASDAQ:BGFV) shares were down 10.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $30.34 and last traded at $30.84. Approximately 26,135 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,228,693 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.53.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BGFV shares. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on Big 5 Sporting Goods from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet upgraded Big 5 Sporting Goods from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $693.66 million, a P/E ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 2.92.

Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $272.81 million during the quarter. Big 5 Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 34.72% and a net margin of 7.49%.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. Big 5 Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.90%.

In related news, CEO Steven G. Miller sold 15,000 shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total transaction of $258,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 74,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,286,574. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Barry Emerson sold 18,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $274,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $365,910. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 215,994 shares of company stock valued at $4,349,248. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 2,950 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its position in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods by 135.4% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods by 2,595.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 453,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,635,000 after purchasing an additional 437,112 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods in the first quarter valued at $460,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods in the fourth quarter valued at $445,000. 44.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV)

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation operates as a sporting goods retailer in the western United States. The company's products include athletic shoes, apparel, and accessories, as well as a selection of outdoor and athletic equipment for team sports, fitness, camping, hunting, fishing, tennis, golf, and winter and summer recreation, as well as home recreation.

