Biffa (LON:BIFF) Given New GBX 370 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Biffa (LON:BIFF) had its price objective upped by research analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 300 ($3.92) to GBX 370 ($4.83) in a report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 28.70% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Numis Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 355 ($4.64) price target on shares of Biffa in a research note on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Biffa presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 280.83 ($3.67).

Shares of BIFF opened at GBX 287.50 ($3.76) on Wednesday. Biffa has a 52 week low of GBX 188.20 ($2.46) and a 52 week high of GBX 321 ($4.19). The company has a market cap of £878.60 million and a PE ratio of -42.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 277.50.

Biffa plc provides waste management services in the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Collections and Resources & Energy. It is involved in the collection, recycling, treatment, processing, and disposal of waste; and production of energy, as well as production and sale of recovered commodities, such as energies, papers, glasses, metals, and plastics.

