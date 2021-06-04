BiblePay (BBP) Reaches Market Cap of $1.10 Million

BiblePay (CURRENCY:BBP) traded up 24.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 4th. One BiblePay coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. BiblePay has a market cap of $1.10 million and approximately $88,707.00 worth of BiblePay was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, BiblePay has traded up 11.3% against the U.S. dollar.

BiblePay Coin Profile

BiblePay (CRYPTO:BBP) is a POBh coin that uses the Proof-of-BibleHash hashing algorithm. BiblePay’s total supply is 2,552,987,248 coins. The Reddit community for BiblePay is /r/BiblePay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BiblePay’s official website is biblepay.org. BiblePay’s official message board is forum.biblepay.org. BiblePay’s official Twitter account is @biblepay and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “BiblePay is a POBh cryptocurrency based on the Proof-of-Biblehash algorithm, an algorithm that compensates full nodes participation while preventing GPUs and ASIC by requiring full blockchain transaction referencing in the hashing function, along with chained bible verses. “

