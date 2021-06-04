Beyond Air, Inc. (NASDAQ:XAIR) Stake Lifted by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in Beyond Air, Inc. (NASDAQ:XAIR) by 34.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 45,918 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,693 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Beyond Air were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of XAIR. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Beyond Air by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 45,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 2,618 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Beyond Air by 101.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 3,592 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Beyond Air during the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Beyond Air during the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. bought a new stake in Beyond Air during the fourth quarter worth approximately $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:XAIR opened at $4.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 7.99, a quick ratio of 7.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $96.70 million, a P/E ratio of -3.40 and a beta of -0.57. Beyond Air, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.62 and a 52 week high of $7.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.35.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on XAIR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Beyond Air from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Beyond Air in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist assumed coverage on shares of Beyond Air in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company.

About Beyond Air

Beyond Air, Inc, a clinical-stage medical device and biopharmaceutical company, develops inhaled nitric oxide (NO) to treat respiratory infections, and gaseous NO to treat solid tumors. The company is developing LungFit system, a NO generator and delivery system, which is in clinical trials for the treatment of lung infections, persistent pulmonary hypertension of the newborn, severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2, bronchiolitis, and nontuberculous mycobacteria.The company was formerly known as AIT Therapeutics, Inc and changed its name to Beyond Air, Inc in June 2019.

