Berman Capital Advisors LLC Has $1.43 Million Holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM)

Berman Capital Advisors LLC cut its holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,914 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,359 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF were worth $1,433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 39.7% in the first quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 30,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after purchasing an additional 8,768 shares during the last quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 18.0% in the first quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 41,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,074,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Altavista Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. now owns 30,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA SHM traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $49.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 403,251. SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.36 and a fifty-two week high of $50.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.59.

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Capital Short Term Municipal Bond ETF, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Managed Money Municipal Short Term Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

Recommended Story: Penny Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.